An editorial policy rooted in truth, fairness, balance and right to reply

Dear Editor,

I write to commend your paper for its “freedom of press” practice, publishing views that you may not find favour with or support – that is the hallmark of a credible, respectable publication. Although many individuals are critical of and attack the paper as well as its publisher, their views are carried in letter pages. That is not a sight in other publications save KN. I also note that your voice did no go silent when needed on critical periods. When the weight of the moment demands it, you are there on so many issues.

In an age where it has become common to silence public opinions and quarantine views of public servants, your paper continues its still hallmark of being a truly ‘free press’. As an illustration, although critical of Exxon’s contract, balanced views on the oil giant still made (make) it in medium. And although government officials and even opposition figures, as well as some commentators have been known to attack SN and the editor in chief and the publisher, favourable commentaries on the government and the opposition and opinion from perennial critics find their way in the paper as news and or commentaries.

Your paper helps to keep officials accountable by publishing trustworthy information and analysis (views) – keeping a tab on their actions and policies. The interests of the nation are best served that way. The investigative reporting, impact on cost of living reports, opinion sections, and other sections have schooled the public on critical issues. And giving voice, regardless of political stripe or agenda, makes the paper more credible and empowers readers and the public at large.

A free press is more important today than ever because of fear of authority when speaking out; politicians can be vicious and vindictive and not confined to Guyana alone but globally as well. Decent politicians like Dr. Jagan, not interested in punishing critics, are very hard to find today. Dr. Jagan respected critics and objective commentators. Only a few commentators (like GHK Lall, Chris Ram, Dr Terrence Campbell, Keith Bernard, Dr Bertrand Ramcharan, Ralph Ramkarran, among others have the courage to speak out against perceived wrongdoings. They are not propagandists who sell their soul and dance to the tune of puppet masters. They don’t rant and rave like some idiotic columnists. They write with compelling evidence grounded on data to strengthen their argument – basics of journalism any student picks up in journalism courses. They objectively help the public to make sense of what is all around them. Your editorial and opinion pages (columns and letters) help people to critically understand issues and to defend or challenge a view or policy based on supporting evidence. Others (some columnists) may engage in personal attacks (and lies or misinformation) that fill pages in other papers. Your paper has elements of professionalism and balance with no axe to grind.

Thank you for an editorial policy rooted in truth, fairness, balance, and right to reply.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram