Maduro must cease and desist from inflammatory behaviour if he wants to talk

Dear Editor,

So, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is interested in a powwow. Well, he has been blowing that horn from since the early days. Clearly, it is fair to say that the Venezuelan jefe is a man on a mission. Perhaps, it would be more accurate to say that there is a character who has something up his sleeve. Personally speaking, a face-to-face with Senor Maduro would be the equivalent of one of those notorious sit-downs with a Mafia godfather. Still, I hear those ringing words of President John F. Kennedy from his inauguration address on January 20, 1961: “let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.” I couldn’t agree more. Notwithstanding that posture of mine, I must still ask: in Guyana’s matter with Venezuela, what is there to negotiate? Start out on that road, and it is a treacherous quicksand waiting to devour.

Mr. Maduro wants to meet face-to-face. Never hurts, especially when both sides are rigidly holding onto their truths. Perhaps, it is closer to the real truth to say that his ambition is: ‘Let’s make a deal.’ Land for peace is the three-word epithet that I drummed up, and which I think matches his cunning visions. Give up something to get something is the crude version. Or let’s trade. Guyana yields some of its precious territory, Venezuela calls off the dogs of war. No doubts, that in the mind of the Bolivarian caudillo, that is the essence of fairness, and the major diplomatic breakthrough that has been so elusive for so long. Over a century, then more than a half century, is long. What could he have in mind? A bag of oil or gold for a battalion or two of his soldiers pulled back to their barracks near Caracas? On the Venezuelan side of the border, there may be clamours for the Nobel Peace Prize for the newest Amazonian hero. Here, there will be hell to pay. As sure as it is hot down there. One of these days, I must do some research to see if it is overhead.

There is another hiccup. For one, the Americans are not going to like it, since that would cut into their sweet action. That is part of Guyana’s trials, everybody from everywhere wants their pound of flesh from here. In the meantime, the on the move new man in the White House would like nothing more than presiding over a deal, and taking most of the credit. And a piece of the Nobel Peace Prize. My word, what is the world coming to, when I could think of such a development! But they don’t call the man Don the Dealmaker for nothing. Also, I cannot imagine that either President Ali or Comrade Maduro could keep him out of any arm’s length talks. About what is what I am trying to figure out.

Chew on this for a minute, my fellow Guyanese. My approach to life is a willingness to meet with anyone at anytime at anyplace on any issue. It goes without saying that once the issue doesn’t have anything to do with teefin, or any such endeavors held as righteous by many in this country. Hence, if the call from Caracas is to have a chat, I say why not. But on one nonnegotiable condition: it cannot be at the barrel of a gun. Senor Maduro must tone down his belligerent rhetoric that is openly insulting to his Guyana counterpart. He has a marked tendency to go overboard with his hostile language. It is not the way for communication to occur between neighbours. It is not what inspires a warm reception on this side of the Cuyuni River. Moreover, it is not the manner in which heads of state conduct their country’s business with others, regardless of their station. I have tried getting that message across right here in the local environment, and haven’t met with much success so far. There is a tone deaf former national leader who comes to mind. It is better to deal in honey than in vinegar. Or, to wax biblical: easy words can turn away even red-flag enraged bulls.

In closing, I insist that Mr. Maduro has some housecleaning to do. That is, cease and desist from all his chatter about decrees and a governor and plans for Essequibo, among others than point to a rising tide of bellicosity. Who would want even to think about meeting when such developments are part of the range of actions coming out of Caracas? I wouldn’t. Thus: if President Maduro is genuine in his desire to meet and talk in a respectful manner, I would recommend to President Ali that he be open to listening. But the Venezuelan strongman first must do his homework. He has a barrel of mopping up operations to do.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall