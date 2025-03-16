`One Guyana’ on passports, currency has blurred lines between national identity and political branding

Dear Editor,

The recent debate on the emblazoned “One Guyana” slogan on our national passport and the new $2000 bill, has sparked a public debate. While unity and national cohesion are noble goals that every government should strive for, the use of a partisan political slogan on state issued documents and currency raises concerns about political neutrality, inclusivity, and adherence to our constitutional principles.

The phrase “One Guyana” has been widely promoted by the current People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government as a rallying cry for unity. However, despite its positive connotations, it remains a political slogan, not an official national motto or constitutional principle. Our official motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny,” as enshrined in our coat of arms, is the true representation of our collective identity. It is this motto that has guided our nation since independence, reflecting our commitment to unity in diversity without political affiliation.

By placing “One Guyana” on our passports and currency, the government has blurred the lines between national identity and political branding. Passports and currency are not just administrative tools; they symbolize our national sovereignty and belong to all Guyanese, regardless of political persuasion. These symbols should remain neutral and free from political messaging, ensuring that no government, whether current or future, can use them as instruments of partisan influence.

This move sets a troubling precedent. If each successive government were to imprint its political slogans on our national documents, we risk eroding the impartiality of our state institutions. Today, it is “One Guyana”; tomorrow, it could be another party’s catchphrase, creating an ever-changing landscape of politically motivated national symbols.

There is no legal or constitutional basis for this decision. No where in our Constitution is “One Guyana” recognised as an official national principle. If the government wishes to introduce new national symbols, such matters should undergo public consultation and legislative scrutiny rather than being unilaterally imposed.

In a democratic society, state symbols should unite, not divide. The government must recognise that political slogans, however well-intentioned, cannot substitute for truly national, nonpartisan ideals. I urge the government to restore the integrity of our national passport and currency by removing “One Guyana.” If unity is indeed the goal, let us achieve it through actions that foster genuine inclusion rather than through politically charged symbolism. Our national identity belongs to all Guyanese, and it must remain above party politics.

Sincerely,

Pt. Ubraj Narine, JP, COA

Former Staff Sgt. (GDF), Mayor

City of Georgetown