Chase Academy, Waramuri, Dolphin, Abram Zuil record wins

Milo Secondary School Football
Defending champion Chase Academy, Region #1 powerhouse Waramuri, Dolphin Secondary, and relative newcomer Abram Zuil registered comfortable wins when the 11th edition of the Milo Secondary School Football Championship commenced yesterday.
Staged at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue, Chase Academy humbled Hope Secondary 5-1. Bryan Wharton crafted a helmet trick in the second, 16th, 25th, and 68th minutes, while Darius Chester netted in the fourth minute.
For the loser, Damario Webb scored in the 21st minute. Likewise, Dolphin Secondary thrashed Tutorial 8-0. Jomal Williams led the rout with a hat-trick in the 40th, 44th, and 66th minutes, while Ezekiel Frank-David bagged a brace in the 12th and 60th.