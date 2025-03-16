DCC, Transport secure lopsided victories

Dave’s West Indian 50-Over Cricket

The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/Dave’s West Indian Inc. 1st Division 50-overs competition continued yesterday with two matches, both ending in heavy defeats for El Dorado Cricket Club and Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC).

The victors of the aforementioned encounters were Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Transport Sports Club (TSC), who triumphed in dominant fashion thanks to outstanding individual performances.

At Malteenoes Ground, the hosts opposed neighbours TSC and lost by six wickets. Winning the toss, Transport opted to field first, a decision that quickly paid off as Malteenoes was dismissed for 172 in just 32.4 overs.