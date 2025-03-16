GFF extends lifespan of West Demerara IMC

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has extended the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA).

This was disclosed by a press release, which was dated February 10th, signed by GFF President Wayne Forde, and sent to the respective presidents and secretaries as well as member clubs.

According to the correspondence, “In accordance with Article 51 of the GFF Statutes, the GFF Council has decided to extend the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) for an additional six (6) months. This extension is necessary to facilitate a smooth transition and preparation for the establishment of the Executive Management body.”