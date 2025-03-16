Golden Jags to depart local shores today for Barbados

Gold Cup Playoffs

– GFF yet to release squad for Guatemala series

The Golden Jaguars will depart local shores today for Barbados as they increase preparation for their impending CONCACAF Gold Cup Playoff Series against Guatemala, which is slated to occur on March 21st.

This was confirmed by a source close to the programme who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, “The team, which was initially a 47-member squad, has been reduced, with the local players departing for Barbados tomorrow [today]. The team comprises several players who are regulars within the squad and some newcomers.”

The GFF is yet to officially release the final squad or the members of the local contingent that will be departing local shores today.