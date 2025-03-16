Guyana men battle to 2-2 draw with Barbados

Pan Am Junior Hockey

Guyana ended their group campaign in the Pan American Junior Hockey Challenge with a 2-2 draw against hosts Barbados yesterday at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey.

The contest started negatively for the Guyanese, who fell behind in the ninth minute, as Kanye Wharton converted from the penalty mark. It proved to be the only conversion of the first period.

However, Guyana would respond in the second stanza, levelling proceedings in the form of Vladimir Woodroffe, who found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.