Malteenoes, Sophia secure wins in NBS 2nd Division 40-Over Cricket

The NBS 2nd Division 40-over cricket competition saw two intense battles yesterday as Malteenoes Sports Club dominated Transport Sports Club, while Sophia eked out a narrow two-wicket victory over the Police Sports Club.

At the Transport Ground, Malteenoes capitalised on a disciplined bowling performance to register a six-wicket win. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Malteenoes quickly put the hosts under pressure, bundling them out for just 114 in 20.1 overs.

Veteran all-rounder Shaun Massiah provided some resistance with a top score of 21 (19 balls, 2x4s, 1×6), while Charwayne McPherson chipped in with 19.