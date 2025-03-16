In her own words – Keisha Scarville

Last year on International Women’s Day, the online channel Paris Photo uploaded the following interview which I have transcribed. In it, American-born Keisha Scarville (b. 1975) speaks about her photographic practice, beautifully locating it in gestures of memory-making, explorations of latency, the body as a vessel and carrier of narratives, diaspora, and in-betweenness. Scarville also touches on loss and her reconciliatory actions using her body, materials of a personal archive, and the photographic lens.

Keisha Scarville:

For as long as I can remember, my dad has been a consummate documentarian. Every birthday, every family outing, every event, my dad was always there with a camera recording everything, and there was something to that for me. I learned from a very early age that the camera was an integral part of recording our experiences. Even beyond that, the way in which photography or the way in which the camera can become this tool for controlling and forging one’s own identity and representation, and how important it was for my dad to build this archive of our existence here in America.