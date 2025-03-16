Concluding observations on National Budget 2025 and the Oil and Gas sector

Introduction

The main purpose of this week’s column on the Guyana National Budget 2025 and the oil and gas sector is two-fold; first, to bring discussion of the National Resource Fund, NRF, to a close, and second, to address the latest output data on Guyana crude oil. This will therefore, wrap-up my overall discussion of the macroeconomic and microeconomic dimensions of Guyana, the fastest growing Petrostate in the 2020s to date.

Rules-based [PSA] and [NRF]

It is my firm conviction that, the most insightful way for non-specialist readers to fully comprehend the workings of Guyana’s crude oil production and export system is to conceive its related governmental authorities as having been bound by two sets of regulatory rules. These rules are described below in what follows.