Is Sherona alive or dead?

Don’t miss this week’s episodes on NCN (560 am, 98.1 & 102.5 fm), Radio Aishalton, Radio Bartica, Radio Essequibo, Radio Lethem, Radio Mabaruma, Radio Mahdia, Radio Orealla, Radio Paiwomak, 100.5fm Linden, 93.1 Real fm & 104.1Lite fm! Listen on www.merundoi.org.gy Merundoi fb #Guyana #IPPF
This week’s preview March 17th to March 23rd 2025

Big tree fall down, goat bite he leaf. Is this happening to John?

Deborah is trying to console Nadira and Coretta, who are trying uncontrollably. What has happened? Is Sherona alive or dead? Since John has been released from jail Coretta has become concerned about her husband’s attitude in speaking with her on the phone. What is the reason? Is “Merundoi Youth Collective” a good name for the youth group organised by Denzil, Kemol and Kavita, to share information about the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative?

Nurse June receives a phonecall from a desperate John!

A family meeting held with Kavita by Mala, Frederick and Anil reaches boiling point!

