The Lucas Stock Index rose 0.015 percent on the sale of 29,058 shares during the second period of trading in March 2025. Six stocks traded during the period with one Climber and three Tumblers impacting on the market value. The Climber enabled the market to enjoy a slight gain of about G$115M in value.

The stock price of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) rose 2.690 percent on the sale of 1,162 shares. In contrast, the stock price of Caribbean Container Inc (CCI) fell 2.564 percent on the sale of 1,017 shares while that of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) fell 0.440 percent on the sale of 1,996 shares. In addition, the stock price of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) fell 0.306 percent on the sale of 22,813 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Bank Limited and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 1,500 and 570 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,348.651.