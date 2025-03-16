Some people helped, others helped themselves

Twenty years after the 2005 flood

To many on the lower East Coast Demerara, the 2005 flood felt like it was the beginning of the end as the water continued to rise on day two after January 15. It went from ankle deep to an average of about six feet in height in many homes, especially those built flat on the ground to accommodate low-income earners.

Many residents in Dazzel and Haslington housing schemes abandoned their homes and farm stocks and sought refuge with family and friends. Those who could not find alternative accommodation ended up at shelters.

Wayne Thomas, then 36, and his family, took shelter at Enmore/Hope West Primary School where they stayed for about three to four weeks before they returned home to Haslington Housing Scheme.