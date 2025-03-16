A different kind of fasting

Listen to this article:

One of the core principles of Lenten fasting is self-discipline. During this period of 40 days leading up to Easter, observed by Christians, individuals often give up certain foods or reduce their overall consumption as a form of spiritual practice. This includes giving up alcohol and sweet beverages too. For many years now I practice Lenten fasting by adapting and adopting lifestyle changes regarding food that go beyond Easter. I approach this season of fasting, prayer, and reflection as a time to grow, to do better and to be better.

The principles of Lenten fasting emphasize self-discipline, mindfulness, and spiritual growth. These same principles can be applied to promote sustainable and ethical eating habits. And through them, we can make more conscious food choices that benefit our health.

This week, I want to share with you 10 things that you can do during Lent that are sustainable and ethical eating habits. These are things that you can adopt as part of your lifestyle long after Easter. This is my kind of fasting.