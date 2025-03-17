Guyana EITI 2022 Report (Part II)

In our 10 February 2025 article, we began a discussion of the 2022 Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GEITI) annual report that was compiled by the Independent Administrator, BDO Professional Services Inc. It is the sixth report that BDO has compiled since Guyana became a member of the EITI in 2017. So far, we have discussed revenues generated from the extractive sector and the status of the audits of the related government agencies.

Oil revenues accounted for 85 percent of the total revenues from the extractive sector. However, there was a net unreconciled difference of G$196.7 million between the amounts shown as having been received by government agencies and the amounts the oil and gas entities reported as having been paid to these agencies. The report continues to paint an unfavourable position as regards the status of the audits of the related government agencies. It noted that the revenue collected by Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was last audited up to 2023 as part of the audit of the public accounts. However, as an entity, the report did not indicate when last this was done. The 2021 report had stated that the GRA was last audited to 2018.

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), a key agency in the oil and industry, was last audited in 2016. A similar observation was made in respect of several other government agencies, most notably being the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd. (NICIL) that was last audited since 2013. These observations led the Independent Administrator to once again comment that: