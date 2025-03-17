Arson accused freed after victim declines to give evidence

Barrington Leung, called Dinky, a 32-year-old construction worker of Lot 40 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was freed of an arson charge on Thursday after the victim declined to offer evidence.

According to a release from the police he had been arrested on March 11 and charged last Thursday with setting fire to the dwelling house of Radah Ramanah.

Leung appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate Court, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. However, the case was dismissed after the victim declined to offer evidence, leading to Leung’s release.