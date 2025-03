Elton Blake, 43, a fisherman of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was sentenced to three months in prison last week for breaching a protection order that had been granted to his wife.

Blake appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Blake breached the protection order of his wife, Jaiwantie Andrews, 36, on March 11.