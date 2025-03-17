Child injured in Sophia fire discharged from hospital; family seeking assistance

Two-year-old Carlos Blair who sustained severe burns about his body in the November 16, 2024 fire at his family’s ‘E’ Field Sophia home has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital and the family is seeking assistance with clothes and food for the children.

Carlos’s 11-month-old sister Melveena Angel Blair had perished in the blaze, which left the mother, Tineisha Israel, 34; father, Carl Blair; and children Carl Blair Jr (age 6); Carlton Blair (age 4); and Carlos Blair (age 2) homeless.

According to the children’s grandmother, Diana Rudder of Lot 24 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Carlos was discharged a week ago. One of his arms is in a cast and will heal in due time, she said.