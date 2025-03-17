Cops nab two supermarket robbery suspects

Police on Saturday arrested two of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Chinese supermarket on Friday and recovered cash from the robbery along with two firearms and ammunition.

According to a police press release, on Saturday, between 21:00 and 22:30 hrs, a cordon and search operation was conducted based on intelligence received. As a result, Superintendent Dufu, along with other police ranks proceeded to Lot 22 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, the release said.

At this location, it added, police made contact with Cleveland Cross, a 28-year-old construction worker, who was suspected to be involved in the robbery. A search of his residence, specifically his bedroom, resulted in the discovery of several suspected stolen cellular phones, a white HP laptop with a charger, a pair of black Clarks boots, grey jeans, and a black ski mask, the release detailed.

When informed of the allegation and cautioned, the release said, Cross admitted involvement. “Officer, me and me ‘dawgs’ them went on that robbery last night by the Chiney at Success, but I just get some phone cards and I done hussle it out,” the release quoted him as saying.

Cross was subsequently arrested and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station, along with the recovered items, which were photographed, secured in evidence bags, and lodged. He later provided a statement under caution, the police said.

The release said the police then proceeded to Lot 20 Prince William Street, Plaisance where they encountered Orwin Smith, a 25-year-old mason. He was preparing to leave the premises with his spouse, Shawana Sobers, a 34-year-old clothes vendor of the same address. Smith was carrying a black one-strap bag, the release said. A search of the bag led to the discovery of a black FNS-40 handgun, along with a magazine containing 11 9mm rounds, it added.

According to the police press release, when questioned, Smith confirmed that he was not a licensed firearm holder. He was informed of the offence and cautioned, and then reportedly told the police, “Officer, is my gun and is for protection.”

A further search of the residence resulted in the discovery of another 9mm black handgun inside a haversack in his bedroom. Checks revealed that the firearm was stolen during an armed robbery at the XI Chinese establishment at Melanie Public Road, ECD, on February 23. The firearm was stolen from security guard Daquan Philadelphia, the release stated.

Additionally, cash in various parcels totaling $71,420, suspected to be from the robbery, was recovered, the release said.

Smith admitted ownership of the firearms and ammunition, further stating that the recovered cash was part of his share from the robbery, the release stated. It added that Sobers said she was not a licensed firearm holder, and told the police: “Officer, is Orwin guns.”

They were both arrested and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station, where they were placed in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.