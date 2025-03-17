Family, supporters in walk for Justice for Kenesha Vaughn

Family members, friends and supporters held a walk on Saturday calling for justice for 27-year-old housewife Kenesha Juman-Vaughn who was shot to death by her husband Marlon Da Silva on February 22.

Videos on the Justice for Kenesha Vaughn Facebook page, showed men, women and children walking from the Kingston seawall then along Lamaha Street shouting, “justice for Kenesha ”. One placard read, “protect women, prosecute abusers! #justiceforkeneshaVaughn”. Walkers wore red, white or black t-shirts with Vaughn’s image printed on the front and purple ribbons, with black or grey pants.

Da Silva appeared on February 26 before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murder of his wife.

The charge alleges that on February 22, 2025, at Diamond, Da Silva fatally shot Vaughn. He was not required to enter a plea, as the charge is indictable. The matter was adjourned to March 21, 2025.

Da Silva had called the police to the

home on the night in question and told them that he arrived home around 8 and found Vaughn in the kitchen. There was an argument, he told the police, he slapped her and she armed herself with a knife. He told the police that he then drew his licensed CZ semi-automatic pistol and fired, striking Vaughn several times.

Da Silva and Vaughn had been in a relationship for four years and shared a three-year-old son. They had been living together for the past year.