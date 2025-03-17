GoFundMe set up for ‘Melly Mel’s’ legal defence

As Melissa ‘Melly Mel’ Atwell Holder remains in detention, her family and friends have initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her legal expenses. In a message shared on her Facebook page, Atwell Holder expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received, emphasizing that her current legal battle is not just about her but a broader fight against what she describes as a corrupt and unjust system.

“I have spent years being a voice for the voiceless, standing up against injustice, corruption, and the oppression of our people,” she wrote in her post but did not disclose the reason for her detention. “Today, I find myself in a fight for my freedom. But let me be clear — this fight is not just about me. This is about every person who has ever been silenced, targeted, or wronged by a corrupt system that seeks to crush those who stand against it.”

The GoFundMe campaign, which is being managed by her family, has already seen contributions from those eager to support her legal defence.

According to the statement, the former reporter and political activist has long been outspoken in her criticism of Guyana’s political establishment, frequently highlighting the exploitation of public funds and the country’s unequal wealth distribution. Her efforts to expose these issues, however, have drawn the ire of political elites. Supporters claim that powerful figures are now using legal means to silence her, but Atwell Holder remains resolute in her commitment to seek justice and expose corruption.

In her post, she also quoted Abraham Lincoln: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all the time.”

To donate to Atwell Holder’s legal defence, visit her GoFundMe page or contribute directly to her family members. MMG payments can be sent to 719 2508.