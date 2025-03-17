Guyana not in breach of any labour laws by employing Cuban medical workers – Ali

In the face of the Donald Trump administration’s threats of sanctions for countries exploiting Cuban labour, President Irfaan Ali said that Guyana is currently engaging the United States on this.

“We have already responded to the US through our official channels that is, whatever [foreign] workers we have here; whether they’re from Cuba, India, Africa [et cetera], that they fall under the same local labour laws and international labour laws,” Ali told reporters on Saturday when asked about this country’s position on the US’ proposed sanctions.

“We ensure their contracts and their terms of employment are aligned with international and local labour laws and standards. But we also said to the US, if there is any particular information or any specific issue that they wish for us to address, that we’re more than willing to work with them because the US is a very important partner also for Guyana and we work closely together on many issues,” he added.