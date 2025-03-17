How the Cost of Living is affecting people

Part 119

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Fairfield, Essequibo Coast, Region Two about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Bibi Alemoon, a 61-year-old vegetable vendor said: “Yes, the cost of living is high because every time I visited the market to buy groceries, I am spending more money for less items. My husband and I don’t have a rice field, we depend on money from our earnings. I plant some vegetables like squash, bora and other vegetables and sell from my home. I also rear ducks and sell, while my husband is a fisherman. The cost for rice gone up in the market. A couple months back, 10 kg Karibee rice cost $2100/$2,200; now, the bag of rice cost $2,800. The cost for cooking gas gone up also. Couple months back, 10 lb cylinder cooking gas cost $4,700; gas now cost $5,100. The government has to bring down the cost of living. They should work toward reducing the cost for items. What I must say is the cash grant came in really good. I will use the grant to change the framing of my windows and renovate the roof of my home; I have to make do with the money I have. I’m thankful for the grant.”