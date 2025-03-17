Lorry driver granted bail on assault charge

Leon David, a 28-year-old lorry driver of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was granted bail last week on a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.
A police release said David, who appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of $25,000 and the matter was adjourned to April 11.
David is accused of committing the offence on Trevor Kaioum, a 38-year-old supervisor of Timehri Base Road, at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, on January 25.