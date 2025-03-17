Truck tips over after crash with minibus

A motor lorry ended up tipped over onto its side after a collision with a minibus at Camp and Church streets in the city yesterday morning.

Eyewitnesses to the incident told Stabroek News that around 9:30 am the lorry, licence number GAC 1257, was proceeding along Church Street when the minibus, licence number BAJ 138, which was moving at a high speed along Camp Street, collided with its rear. The impact caused the lorry to tip over.

There were no injuries reported.

A police officer in the area urged other drivers who were present to be more cautious on the roadway and to observe traffic signs.