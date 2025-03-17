‘Wawa’ granted bail on cattle larceny charge

Dennis Simon called ‘Wawa’, 48, a taxi driver of Lot 62 Reliance, Esse-quibo Coast, was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 last week, after he was charged with larceny of cattle.

Simon appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of $50,000. The matter was adjourned today for disclosure of statements.

Simon is accused of committing the act on November 10, 2024. One cow was valued at $300,000. The cow belonged to Tassamottie Lawrie.