Incoming Trinidad PM calls for unity as he reveals his vision for T&T

(Trinidad Guardian) Incoming Prime Minister Stuart Young’s vision for the country includes creating more opportunities for the youth, especially young entertainers and developing Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival as a product.

He also said Government will focus on national security and the economy.

This was revealed at the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) presentation of 2025 general election candidates in Woodford Square, Port-of-Spain yesterday.

Addressing hundreds of PNM supporters, an energetic Young also reaffirmed his commitment to unifying the nation.

Young said, “I have a vision. You will hear more about our vision in the coming weeks. But I want to tell you my vision for the young people of Trinidad and Tobago because I stood here this evening and I was proud to see some of our young entertainers in Trinidad and Tobago and it dawned on me to tell you this story, I was one of the first people that employed Hans des Vignes, Whitney Husbands and Shal Marshall because I formed Synergy TV. I promise to bring that type of entrepreneurial spirit to our next Government as we look after our young people going forward.”

He also has his sights set on ensuring Carnival becomes viable.

“We just had a great Carnival and that is a product that we, the next Government, will find ways to market, to build, to make sure our young entertainers find more space and the way we are going to do that is the same Muhammad (Muwakil) and others, we will call them to arms. We will form a committee of young entertainers to work with the government to use their young minds to think with vision and outside of the box because there is a lot of potential and diversification in our products of Trinidad and Tobago and that is one area for our young people,” he added.

Stressing the importance of unity, he called for the PNM to remain unified as he thanked his ministerial colleagues.

“As I call for unity, I want to thank my colleagues. I want to start by thanking our Penny Beckles. You all just heard the strength of Foster Cummings who have done so much for our youth. I want to thank Foster. I want to thank Faris. You all all know Faris. I want to thank Camille. I want to thank Marvin, and I want to thank everyone who is going to join this battle as we go forward because you see a strong united PNM is unbeatable. Here today in Woodford Sqaure, I am calling on our party to get together. Stand with strength. Let us be unified. Let us go forth and we will deliver victory because we need to continue looking after all the people of Trinidad and Tobago… Today, I am asking for a unified party, a unified country, and help me to write the next chapter for Trinidad and Tobago.”

While he did not announce a date for the next general election, Young spoke to supporters about heading to the polls in the coming months.

Referring to himself as a “fighter”, 50-year-old Young pledged to fight for all Trinbagonians as he said Government is preparing to write a new chapter for the country.

“We have a fighter in Dr Rowley and I promise you, you will also have a fighter in Stuart Richard Young because I will fight for you Trinidad and Tobago… In the next few hours change will take place in Trinidad and Tobago, and I stand here today and I give the commitment, not only to my party who I will fight for. I will die for. I will be in the frontline for, but I give the commitment to all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago that I will represent all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and I want us Trinidad and Tobago to be unified. I want us to come together. I want us to fulfill the national anthem where every creed and every race can find an equal place right here starting in the People’s National Movement.”