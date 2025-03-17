Rowley calls for severing of ties with UK Privy Council

(Trinidad Guardian) Outgoing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called on Trinidad and Tobago to “complete its independence” by severing ties with the United Kingdom’s Privy Council and adopting the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as the nation’s final court of appeal.

“It is unjust, it is disgraceful that they would disregard our wider national interest, put a fee on us and tell us while you have to come to us to have our law lords tell you what is right and wrong, you have to pay for a visa to come and do that.”

Rowley’s thoughts on the controversial matter were shared during his final address to People’s National Movement (PNM) supporters yesterday during a political rally at Woodford Square, Port-of-Spain, where the party presented all 41 candidates. It was the first time he spoke about the United Kingdom government’s sudden imposition of visa requirements on Trinidad and Tobago citizens, a move that has sparked widespread debate and concern.

“What really rots my gut is that I have to also swallow that the highest court of this land is in London at the Privy Council and if you have to go to the Privy Council, you have to go there by way of some arrangements they make for you. Do you really feel independent? Where your highest court is in a foreign country and the foreign country leaders would put down the arrangements by which you could come to that country.”

All nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will now require a visa to enter the UK, including for short visits. The decision, made public on March 12, comes in response to what the UK Government described as a “significant increase” in T&T nationals arriving as visitors and then claiming asylum.

According to an official release from the UK Government, the new visa requirement is intended to address the misuse of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system and to protect the integrity of the UK’s immigration process. “The UK’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago remains a strong and friendly one,” the statement said, but added that the decision “has not been taken lightly.”

Speaking on the issue, Rowley did not hold back his frustration.

“Well if you all did not know that we should get out of the Privy Council and get to the Caribbean Court of Justice, this treatment by the British government should let all of you know how they view us.”

He also further defended the country’s sovereignty following the travel adjustment.

“If you think they have come around to treating us like equals, you have another thought coming, many of them still believe that we are substandard. We are inferior and they should treat us how they want to treat us…Trinidad and Tobago must complete its independence and get the hell out of the Privy Council.”

The outgoing Prime Minister also lamented the implications of the travel adjustment and while he called for continued dialogue he said the country should not be punished.

“Before you know it, overnight they telling us we had 400 people asking for refugee status. When they ask, it’s a request, you can turn them down, you can tell them no, but their law allows this process to go on for years.

“What Britain has done there is not only to damage us and our feelings but to damage our economy as well because London is a gateway to Europe and every time you have to pass through London to go and do business and worse, the visa is very expensive so it goes from being free to being a charge on you.”

He acknowledged the frustration and anxiety felt by citizens regarding the development and emphasised that diplomacy and constructive engagement must guide the country’s response.

“Today I want to call on our friends in the United Kingdom to review that unjust action against the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We have been and we continue to work closely with security agencies with our Minister of Foreign Affairs and our Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister to identify the raggamuffins who leaving here and go to England and do that and if they cooperate with us they won’t have any refugees problems.”