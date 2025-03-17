Stuart Young sworn in as new Trinidad PM

(Trinidad Guardian) Stuart Young has taken the oath of office to become this country’s 8th Prime Minister.

The ceremony took place at the Office of the President, St Anns.

Young replaces Dr Keith Rowley who officially resigned from the post yesterday after spending two terms as head of the Government.

Camille Robinson-Regis was also sworn in this morning as the new Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

She takes over from Reginald Armour who resigned to take up a job in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court based in St Lucia.

CARICOM Chair, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley issued the following statement today:

“Welcome to new Head of Government The Honourable Stuart Young Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

“As Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Barbados, I offer heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Stuart Young on his installation as the Eighth Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I also warmly welcome him to the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government. We look forward to the continued robust participation of Trinidad and Tobago in shaping and executing CARICOM’s response to current and emerging global affairs, including Energy and Security (Drugs and Illicit Arms), for which Prime Minister Young will have lead responsibility in the CARICOM Quasi-cabinet.

“CARICOM commits its full support as the Prime Minister and his government continue to chart a stable, secure and prosperous future for the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the Region”.