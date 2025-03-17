Increases in road accidents appear to be the result of negligible enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act amendments 2023 and 2024

Dear Editor,

The daily accidents on our roadways are becoming increasingly dangerous in our country. It appears to me that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is lacking creativity in addressing road traffic issues, despite the amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. Over the last few weeks, innocent lives have been lost on the roadways due to reckless driving, causing immense suffering for the families of the departed.

What is mind-boggling, Editor, is that the Motor Vehicles Act was amended in May 2023 to include the new mode of transportation, ‘electric bikes.’ The main purpose of this amendment was “to enforce safety on the roadways related to electric cycles.” I recall that during the debate, Minister Robeson Benn categorically stated that “the usage of electric cycles needed to be regulated.” However, people were given until December 31, 2023, to have their bikes registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

As a road user, I frequently keep an eye out for electric bikes since these bikes hardly make any noise. However, what I have observed is that many of these bikes are not in compliance with the new regulations of 2023; they are unregistered and do not display a number from the GRA. This issue is not limited to Guyanese citizens; Venezuelan nationals are also riding these bikes without registration. There-fore, Editor, I have the following questions for the Minister or the Traffic Chief, through the office of the Commissioner of Police:

1. How many electric bikes are currently on our roadways?

2. Why are motorists allowed to ride these bikes unregistered, in violation of the new regulations?

3. How many people have died on our roadways while using electric bikes since the passage of the amendments in May 2023?

4. Can you provide the number of individuals who have been prosecuted for violating the new laws since their implementation?

5. What measures or strategies are in place by the GPF to curb violations by delinquent road users?

In July 2024, another amendment was made, this time regarding the installation of traffic surveillance cameras in Guyana. This amendment allows for the legal implementation of traffic surveillance cameras, enabling the use of footage captured by these cameras to enforce traffic violations through automated ticketing.

Editor, months after the passage of this amendment, I observed that cameras have been installed and mounted at strategic locations throughout the city. However, my concern is with their effectiveness and efficiency in generating useful information for the Police Force. Despite the installation of this new technology, officers are also now equipped with body cameras and traffic guns. Are these new tools complementing the CCTV cameras? Perhaps it would be helpful for Minister Benn to provide responses to the following questions:

1. Since the installation of the CCTV cameras, how many incidents of road violations have been recorded?

2. Were the individuals involved in these violations prosecuted?

3. How effective has this new technology been in assisting the GPF in solving crimes?

4. How many motorists have been issued tickets for reckless driving?

5. How much revenue has been generated by the GPF since the implementation of this new law?

Editor, I believe these questions are fair and the public deserves answers. The concerns are loud and clear: laws are enacted, but the trouble arises when it is time to enforce them. As legislators, we must ensure that follow-ups are done and that there is accountability from those responsible for enforcement. The time for simply passing a bill or amendment to boast of robust legislation should be in the past. We need feedback and data collection, which will help decision-makers become more decisive and prudent when formulating laws and policies.

Editor, my desire is to see fewer fatal accidents on our roadways. I believe that if we act appropriately, many lives can and will be saved.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP