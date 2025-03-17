Sheryl Hermonstine elected AAG President

Sheryl Hermonstine has been elected to the helm of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) following the staging of its belated Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Electoral Congress yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Hermonstine, who served as the 1st Vice-President under the leadership of the previous officeholder, Aubrey Hutson, ascended to the top post after securing five votes, while her challenger, Dr Ariane Mangar, received one.

The meeting, which began at 9:59 am, also addressed key agenda items, including financial and subcommittee reports and constitutional matters, with the highly anticipated election of new office bearers the highlight of the forum.