Diplomacy must continue to be our first line of defence

Within a day of the unlawful incursion by a Venezuelan military vessel into Guyana’s EEZ on the morning of Saturday 1 March 2025, my academic colleague Dr. Gary Best took to the airwaves, calling for an increase in the budgetary allocation to beef up Guyana’s defence capability, in addition to investing in diplomacy. Specifically, Dr. Best called for the GDF to be ‘re-equipped and better equipped to hold Venezuela for a determined piece of time, maybe 72 hours, until international pressure comes in’.

These sentiments were echoed at a press conference days later by Leader of the Opposition Mr. Aubrey Norton, who similarly called for the capacity of the GDF to be boosted through the acquisition of weapons and training in jungle warfare, on top of pursuing on-going legal and diplomatic options. The stated objective the LOO said would be to achieve the capacity to ‘keep Venezuela at bay, until we get the required assistance’.

Dr. Best, from his prior experience as Commodore and Chief of Staff of the GDF, ought to know first-hand what it is that would be required in terms of additional resources and training, for Guyana’s fighting men and women ‘to hold Venezuela for a determined piece of time’. In fact the publication “Janes”, in its ‘Global Firepower’s 2025 Military Strength Ranking, places Venezuela at 50th in the world in terms of military power, out of a total of 160 nations analyzed’ (Guyana didn’t make the cut!). Janes describes itself on its website as ‘[T]he source for foundational military intelligence’, delivering ‘…the world’s most complete collection of open-source defence and security intelligence’.

As regards the structure of the Venezuelan Army, (the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela), it is listed on Wikipedia with a combined strength of over 100,000 persons, comprising the Army (63,000), Navy (30,000), as well as a National Guard (23,000). The Air Force consists of various Commands, including inter alia an Air Operations Command ‘integrated in thirteen Air Groups, consisting of squadrons of transport aircraft, helicopters, fighter and attack aircraft, and training aircraft’. The National Militia is listed variously as comprising 400,000 to 1,100,000 reservists, depending on their level of training.

The Venezuelan Air Force is ranked 57th in the world. Its combat aircraft include the Russian made Sukhoi SU 30 MKK (approximately US$35M each) and the American F-16 (starting price US$30M). In addition to various configurations and makes of helicopters, Venezuela has nine Bell 412 helicopters (Guyana has one). Their Naval hardware includes a submarine, a frigate and 25 patrol boats.

In the Venezuelan city of Maracay, the state-owned arms company, CAVIM, is manufacturing the AK-103 assault rifle under licence from Russia, at a factory reportedly constructed with Russian assistance. There are also repeated reports of the manufacture of Iranian drones in our neighbour to the West, as referred to by former Senator Marco Rubio during his recent confirmation hearing (whatever happened to the 5 drones acquired by the GDF in 2019 at a cost of G$180 million, which at the time was described as ‘value for money’, although market research showed that the price was exorbitant)?

On our side of the border, the Guyana Defence Force’s website lists its operational strength as 3,400 personnel and 670 reservists and boasts of an Army, Air Force and Coast Guard. Besides the one Bell 412 helicopter, the GDF has an Indian manufactured fixed wing aircraft and some others (e.g. a Skyvan). The Coast Guard (not a Navy) has a second-hand military-type vessel and some smaller craft, the latter of which cannot adequately operate offshore.

Given the foregoing information, which is readily available in the public domain, I am wondering what amount of spending, what type of equipment and material, what level of training, and over what period of time does Retired Commodore Best have in mind? How much equipment, material and personnel would be required to ‘hold Venezuela for a determined piece of time’ be it 24, 48, 72 hours, given the colossal odds that our armed forces would be up against? This is of course with the highest of regard paid to our jungle warfare experts and Special Forces ranks, who are skilled no doubt in the art of asymmetrical warfare (witness Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression, for example).

For Mr. Norton’s part, as a former diplomat in Guyana’s Foreign Service, he would have been influenced like I was by the constant mantra we heard over the years that ‘diplomacy must be our first line of defence’. This was a conviction held consistently by both senior foreign policy strategists as well as their counterparts in our military, in realisation of the uneven nature of the power relation militarily, with our neighbour to the West.

There was a time when Guyana, as a small developing country with limited financial and material resources, had acquired a reputation within the international community for “punching above its weight class”. With specific regard to Venezuela, we were able for years to block Venezuela’s efforts to join the Non-Aligned Movement, by convincing its membership that our neighbour to the West did not espouse the core principles of the Movement, such as respect for territorial sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

Again, in 1987, Guyana was able to unseat the incumbent Brazilian judge on the ICJ through the personage of then Vice-President and Attorney General Dr. Mohamed Shahabuddeen, who became the first English-speaking judge from the Latin American and Caribbean Group at the UN to be elected. This was as a result of a well-orchestrated and executed diplomatic strategy, with the late former Foreign Minister Rashleigh Jackson as the “campaign manager” in Georgetown and the late Ambassadors Noel Sinclair and Rudy Insanally roaming the corridors of the UN to secure the necessary votes. Your humble servant was running point in the Sixth (Legal) Committee of the UN, whence emanated much of the advice as to how Member States would eventually vote, both in the General Assembly and the Security Council. Such was the prowess and skill of our diplomatic effort, against the likes of Venezuela and Brazil.

Furthermore, the merits of diplomacy would not be lost of Mr. Norton, who himself was a skillful negotiator on the Environment, often giving leadership to CARICOM’s positions in the run up to the 1992 UNCED process in Rio. As I recall he was back then, an ardent practitioner of the saying that “the pen is mightier than the sword”. During those tortuous negotiating sessions, which often went well into the night and next day, no blood was spilt.

Let me be clear: I am not advocating that we roll over and play dead. Far from it! My contention is that, just as in a household operating on a budget, Guyana has to get its priorities right and apportion its resources for maximum return. Based on the statistical data above, it is my contention that we simply would not, in the short to medium term, have the resources to bring our fighting strength up to the level to ‘…hold Venezuela for a determined piece of time’, whatever that duration may be, without regrettable loss of life and damage and destruction to property.

What befalls us currently sounds very much like a variation on the World War I dilemma, “Guns or Butter?” Dollar for dollar, in terms of value for money, the inexorable conclusion I would draw, is that our oil resources would be better spent on a skillful, strategic and targeted diplomatic offensive, fought in the corridors of multilateral diplomacy and the conference rooms of key and critical capitals, rather than on a military confrontation in the jungles and savannahs of our interior. Leaving aside for a moment Winston Churchill’s rousing 1940 speech to the UK House of Commons, if nothing else, the former option would not require putting our fighting men and women in harm’s way; none of our diplomats in the normal scheme of things, would face the prospect of losing life and limb.

My own exposure to the military was in the very limited sphere of the Queen’s College Cadet Corps (QCCC), and latterly, at the Regional policy-making level. However, as the QCCC was a Reserve Unit of the GDF, we were assigned to train alongside the G Company Reserve at the famous Tacama Battle school in the Upper Berbice. Albeit I am willing to defer to my colleague the former Chief of Staff, never in my training and later experience did I come across a scenario where you would go into battle to lose, taking casualties and losses ‘…until international pressure comes in’. In my humble estimation, the risk of fatalities would be too high to pursue such a strategy – I once was told, “strategy is what you use when you have a plan, tactics is what you use when you don’t!”.

In whatever field of endeavour – warfare, a competition, a business venture, an exam – to start from the premise of not succeeding, or of depending on the promised help of others, is risky business. What if the help never comes, or is slow in forthcoming, or is inadequate when it does? In this regard, the US Ambassador Ms. Nicole Theriot has clearly stated that the US is ‘standing with many other international partners’, was ‘the first to speak out and we [the US] will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Guyana…’.

Up in Washington, National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby, whose words we must parse, especially when it comes to matters of security and defence, was somewhat more nuanced: while conceding that the situation was ‘concerning’, he reiterated calls for a ‘peaceful resolution’. Continuing, Mr. Kirby said, ‘We obviously don’t want to see any violence or conflict occur, and we’re in touch with all our partners’. Standing with them, and in touch for what, one must ask, to urge a full court (diplomatic) press on Caracas? To ascertain if the ‘partners’ would be willing to put boots on the ground, or deploy air and sea assets, should things escalate (or deteriorate, depending on one’s point of view)? Now that the US and Russia appear to be ad idem on a territorial conflict on the other side of the globe, could that alignment be transposed to our neck of the woods? What role is there for Brazil, Cuba and our (old?) comrades in CARICOM, for urging a de-escalation of the situation?

President Trump has stated his aversion to deploying US troops abroad and his pride in not fighting a war during his last Presidency. So, if from our “go-to” partner, at the level of the NSC, we are told that violence and conflict are not the preferred options, should not diplomacy then be intensified as a means of conflict avoidance? Why should we pursue the costly option of arming and supplying our military with new weapons, equipment and training, to take on the insurmountable task of confronting the 50th strongest military force in the world? Proverbs 16:18, pride goeth before a fall.

The answer may lie in part to another question, of whether the US, in its statement on 1 March 2025, issued by the faceless Bureau of Western Hemispheric Affairs, was threatening Venezuela with ‘consequences’ primarily in defence of Guyana’s sovereign rights over its maritime space, or moreso in defence of property operated by subsidiaries of a major US multinational (both the subsidiaries and the FPSO’s are registered in The Bahamas). For the record, the statement first referenced the threat to ExxonMobil’s FPSO, before the violation of Guyana’s maritime territory.

Thus, in addition to forging ahead on the diplomatic front in confronting Venezuela, whatever increase in resources that is earmarked for our military should be aligned with clearly identifiable outcomes, as part of a realistic defence posture. These would include offshore patrolling by both aerial and maritime assets, for protecting our living and non-living resources and our maritime zones generally, and deterring illicit trafficking in all its forms; border patrols for monitoring and confronting illegal crossings by migrants; cyber-security, drone and radar surveillance, and enhancing our satellite and early-warning capabilities; and such other soft(er) options, short of military combat. Resources allocated to the GDF should be focused on boosting its capability in such areas as: civil defence, supporting the Police (only where necessary) in repelling civil disobedience, disaster management and search and rescue; rather than warfare, and certainly not with as formidable an opponent as Venezuela.

No blood needs to be spilt. A well-orchestrated and robust diplomatic offensive would be a much less costly option than gearing up for battle. President Maduro says he will deploy ‘Bolivarian diplomacy’, so let’s meet him in that arena. Indeed, as a peace-loving nation, ours should be a strategy of conflict prevention/avoidance, rather than preparing for confrontation. The US is conflict-averse and would prefer to avoid violence – hence diplomacy should continue to be our first line of defence.