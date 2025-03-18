Eligible persons advised to uplift cash grants promptly

Persons who were unable to uplift their cash grants during the scheduled distribution exercise in their respective villages are advised to “promptly” uplift their cheques at their respective Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs). Where there is no NDC, they should collect their cheques at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).
A statement by the Finance Ministry stated that prompt upliftment is necessary to ensure “timely access to the funds.” Eligible beneficiaries are encouraged to collect their cash grants promptly. For additional assistance regarding the collection process, beneficiaries may contact their local NDC or RDC office directly.