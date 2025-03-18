Go to Deeds and Commercial Registries for oil tax info – Teixeira tells OGGN

-silent on functioning of Commissioner of Information’s office

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira has said that OGGN could go to the Deeds and Commercial Registries for information on taxes paid by oil companies but she ignored completely the concerns that have been raised about the Office of the Commissioner of Information.

In a statement yesterday, Teixeira was responding to a letter in the last Sunday Stabroek entitled `Minister Teixeira must address UN concerns on Access to Information Act’ from the Oil and Gas Governance Network Guyana (OGGN). In that letter, OGGN continued its quest for evidence of a certificate showing that taxes due from oil companies have been paid over by the Minister of Natural Resources to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). OGGN also raised concerns about the functioning of the Office of the Commissioner of Information and adverted to recommendations by the United Nations Human Rights (UN-HRC) following a hearing on Guyana in May last year.