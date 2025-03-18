GOAL addresses discontinuation of courses at Staffordshire, apologises to students

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) yesterday addressed what it called a “discontinuation” of the partnership between the University of Staffordshire (UoS) in the UK and a third-party provider of educational services and said affected students here will be contacted before the end of the week with details of transfer options.

GOAL’s statement followed a series of reports in this newspaper which questioned the role of the third-party provider, International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and the monies paid to it in light of UoS disavowing any connection to it.

The statement from GOAL insisted that there had been an arrangement between UoS and ISDC through which Guyanese would be table to take courses but that there was a rupture in ties in January this year and GOAL had been unaware of this.