Hearing scheduled for ‘Melly Mel’ before judge on June 25th

Social media activist Melissa Atwell Holder, better known as ‘Melly Mel’, is scheduled for a Master hearing on June 25, 2025, at 8:30 AM before Judge Richard C. Jacobs, according to the Executive Office for Immigration Review Automated Case Information System.

SN understands that there has been no official request made for bail as yet.

Holder, 31, who remains in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Louisiana, has been at the centre of controversy due to her outspoken criticism of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government of Guyana and its leaders. Her activities, especially her attacks on government officials, have sparked significant political tension, with many senior figures from the Guyana government condemning her conduct.

Atwell’s immigration status remains unclear. She travelled to the United States last year, but details of her legal standing in the country have not been publicly disclosed.

A Master hearing is typically the first appearance a respondent makes before an Immigration Judge in removal proceedings. According to the Department of Justice, this hearing is primarily for scheduling, pleading, and addressing procedural matters. It is not a trial, and decisions on the merits of a case are generally not made during this hearing. While it is standard for the respondent to appear before the judge to determine the next steps, there has been no indication yet on whether Atwell is facing deportation.

In the wake of her arrest, Atwell’s family acknowledged on her behalf through her Facebook page, her detention and called for public support. However, no official statement has been released by her legal team or any representative providing details about her detention, the grounds for it, or the specifics of her case.

Atwell has become a polarizing figure in Guyana, with her frequent critiques of the PPP/C government drawing ire from officials. Legal actions have been initiated against her for libel in response to her accusations and social media posts.