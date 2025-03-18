Miner charged with murder of Puruni speed boat operator

Tony Rampersaud, a 29-year-old gold miner of Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni River, was yesterday charged with the murder of 52-year-old William Cozier, a well-known speedboat operator.
He was arrested on March 8 by police ranks at the Itaballi Police Checkpoint.
Rampersaud appeared before magistrate Teriq Mohammed at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to May 12, 2025, for continuation.