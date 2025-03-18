Mon Repos man gets two years for extortion, had threatened to publish nude photos of victim, wife

A Mon Repos man was today jailed for two years after being found guilty of trying to extort $1.5m from a man with the threat that nude photos of the victim and his wife would be published.

The police said in a statement that Nandkishore Rup Jnr, called Niron, of Lot 13434 Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on 11th March 2024 over the offence of using a computer system with intent to extort from Troy Persaud between 27th February 2024 and 11th March 2024 at Canal #1, West Bank Demerara.

Rup was accused of using a computer system to extort $1.5m from Persaud.

Investigations revealed that between 27th February and 11th March 2024, the convict contacted the victim via Facebook Messenger and demanded that he pay him $1.5m failing which he would publish nude photographs and video of the virtual complaint and his wife on Facebook.

The police statement said that a report was made to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department and a sting operation was organised by the unit, which resulted in the arrest of the defendant.

He appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on 8th May 2024 where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of using a computer system for extortion. He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

Yesterday, Magistrate Weever found the defendant guilty of the offence and he was sentenced to two years imprisonment.