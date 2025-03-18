Part-time taxi driver dies after collision with parked truck at Yarrowkabra

Asgar Ramirez, a 26-year-old part-time taxi driver and machine operator was fatally injured after he lost control of his car and collided with a stationary lorry on Sunday around 8.30 pm at Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The incident involved a blue motor lorry, GAG 5478 owned by Mohamed’s Excavating Service of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and driven by Anthony Vriese, a 31-year-old resident from Madewini, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and, motor car, #PRR 7155: a silver-coloured car owned and driven by Ramirez of 64 Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said preliminary enquiries revealed that Ramirez was travelling north along the western side of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, at a fast rate when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the rear of the lorry, which was parked on the western side of the road facing north. The Police report said that Ramirez sustained severe head and other injuries.