The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is mourning the loss of former Director of Prisons Welton Trotz.

He passed away on March 13, 2025, according to a statement from the prison service.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot expressed condolences on behalf of the Guyana Prison Service, to the family, friends and colleagues of the former Director.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and thank him for his service,” Elliot said.