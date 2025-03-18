Son of former PPP minister perishes in Eccles road accident

Ronaldo Lall, 18, son of former PPP/C Minister Kellawan Lall, died following an accident on the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara on Phagwah Day (March 14th) at about 6.05 pm.

The police, in a report issued yesterday to the press, said they are investigating an accident which involved motorcar PAJ 7247, driven by a 20-year-old Police Constable of Corentyne, Berbice who is in custody for questioning, and motorcycle, CP 5320, ridden by 17-year-old, Sean Bourne of Lusignan Grass Field, East Coast Demerara, with the late Lall as the pillion rider

The police statement disclosed that from information received, the motorcyclist was proceeding north along the western carriageway of Eccles Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate in and out of lanes and overtaking vehicles in front of him proceeding in the same direction. However, as he overtook motorcar (PAJ 7247), which was also proceeding north along the eastern lane of the road, the motorcyclist struck the concrete median separating the eastern and western carriageways of the Eccles Public Road.

As a result, Bourne lost control of the motorcycle and he along with the Lall fell on the road a short distance in front of the car. The driver of the motorcar, upon seeing this, applied brakes to avoid a collision with them but drove over both the motorcyclist and pillion rider.

According to the release, both Bourne and Lall were picked up in a conscious state by the driver of the car and public-spirited persons who then rushed them to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were both seen and examined. Bourne was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was further seen and admitted for fractured ribs and abrasions about the body. His condition is regarded as critical.

Meanwhile, Lall was taken by relatives from the Diamond Diagnostic Centre hospital and transported via ambulance to the Woodlands Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Thus far, the police confirmed that the 20-year-old driver of the motorcar was escorted to the Providence Police Station where he was placed in custody, assisting with the investigation.

Lall is the son of a former PPP/C Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Kellawan Lall. President Irfaan Ali’s Facebook page revealed pictures of his visit on Sunday, to the Lalls’ family and extending his condolences on the passing of Lall’s son.

Lall celebrated his 18th birthday last Thursday. He had gone with his friend to the National Stadium to play Phagwah.