Woman granted bail in house lot fraud cases

The unemployed woman, who police arrested last week for alleged fake land deals, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was granted $150,000 bail.

Twenty-eight-year-old Areefa Paul of Lot 721 Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara appeared on two charges of obtaining by false pretence and pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Paul between Friday 8th of November 2024 and Monday December 16th 2024 at Georgetown obtained the sum of $1.6 million from Devika Kumkarran by falsely pretending she was an employee of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and was in a position to acquire a house lot for the woman.