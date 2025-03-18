Hinds, Imbert moved, as Stuart Young takes charge in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Senior Counsel Stuart Young was officially sworn in as this country’s eighth Prime Minister yesterday, along with Camille Robinson-Regis as his Attorney General.

The duo received their letters of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at a ceremony held at President’s House, St Ann’s, which started at 10 am

In a second ceremony held at 3 pm, at the same venue, the rest of the country’s Cabinet was unveiled.

Among the notable changes, former High Commissioner to the UK and former Permanent Secretary Vishnu Dhanpaul was named Minister of Finance, while Marvin Gonzales was appointed Minister of National Security.

These appointments were followed by Fitzgerald Hinds being named Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Colm Imbert being assigned the portfolio of Minister of Public Utilities.

Imbert had previously served as Minister of Finance, Hinds had held the position of Minister of National Security, and Gonzales was formerly the Minister of Public Utilities.