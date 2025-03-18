Stuart honoured to be Trinidad’s  8th PM

(Trinidad Guardian) At 10.11 am yesterday, Stuart Young became Trinidad and Tobago’s eighth Prime Minister. It is a role he says he feels honoured to be bestowed, as he looks forward to being able to deliver to citizens.

Following his swearing-in ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, yesterday, Young said, “It’s a great honour to be the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. This is an honour only seven persons have had before me and I am taking that very seriously, especially the responsibility that I know that comes along with it and apart from being honoured and a sense of great responsibility, I’m really looking forward to delivering for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in this new role and portfolio.”

The 50-year-old, born on Upper Henry Street, Port-of-Spain, also wasted no time in exercising his prime ministerial powers by appointing a new cabinet, including the appointment of Camille Robinson-Regis as Attorney General.

Young pledged to focus on tackling crime, helping young people and developing the economy.

In his first address as PM, with parents Richard and Prescilla and sons Eric and Ethan in the front row to witness him seal his name in this country’s history books, Young pledged to lead with integrity.

He said, “As we begin this new chapter, this is my commitment to you, I will lead with integrity, inclusion and accountability. We will harness our unique strengths, diversity and aspirations to build a future where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“I will work tirelessly with each and every citizen who wants to be a part of this journey to create a safer, stronger and prosperous Trinidad and Tobago to take on crime so that everyone feels safe and secure in their own neighbourhoods, to fuel our innovation, creativity and culture, to drive economic transformation where every single citizen can chart their own destiny to ensure that young people will have a seat at the table.”

Though the Opposition has threatened to legally challenge his appointment, Young said he is open to working with them.

He said, “I ask the Opposition and the Leader of the Opposition to join with me to build a better Trinidad and Tobago and that’s as much as I can do, and I ask that with clean hands and a clean heart … It is up to the leader of the Opposition and every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago as to how they want to go forward with Trinidad and Tobago. I am not going to be hindered in any way by anyone who does not want what is best for Trinidad and Tobago. There may be legal parameters, etc. but so be it but let’s wait and see how it unfolds.”

Asked how he would differentiate himself from former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley now that he heads the Government, Young said there are a lot of things he could build on from the work Rowley has done but said the country will see the change unfold.