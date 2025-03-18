`Largely voluntary unemployment’

On March 8th, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) issued what can only be described as a bewildering statement on its meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation which was here for their usual Article IV consultation.

It reported the PSC Chairman Komal Singh as highlighting that “every economic sector in Guyana is experiencing growth, driving an increasing demand for skilled labour”. There was nothing wrong with that statement as such a case can indeed be made in light of the oil and gas economy though there will invariably be exceptions. He then pointed to existing mechanisms for job seekers, such as the Ministry of Labour’s Job Bank and the Diaspora Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs though those do not reflect anything in particular about the job market.

Addressing workforce development, the statement said that past Chairman Ramesh Dookhoo stressed the necessity for targeted training programmes to equip the labour force with relevant skills. Nothing wrong here again as there is certainly need for targeted training in many sectors. Poor foresight in both the private sector and the government led to the importation of truck drivers from Trinidad, India and other places several years ago.

It was what followed next which was the real clanger and reeked of obsequiousness and pandering to the government.

“The PSC reiterated its position that unemployment in Guyana is largely voluntary, given the abundance of economic activities that create opportunities and jobs for everyone. Additionally, the Commission highlighted that labour costs in the private sector have increased by more than 60% over the past four years, reflecting the country’s rapid economic expansion and rising demand for skilled workers”, the statement said.

The IMF team must have been flabbergasted. An employment Shangri-La discovered in little Guyana and without an IMF programme to boot? How amazing. The Guyana of today is no employment paradise. Perhaps the PSC has to deploy those who uttered this statement to rural areas and indigenous communities to really learn what is taking place. The PSC has done a disservice to the unemployed in this country and has further cemented its image as a mouthpiece of the governing PPP/C.

Furthermore, the increase in labour costs does not translate into a commensurate rise in employment. It is more than likely recognizing the higher pay to skilled oil and gas workers and also doesn’t distinguish between local and foreign workers.

While it qualified its claim about unemployment as “largely voluntary”, the PSC did not venture to say how much of the unemployment was involuntary. It apparently made no attempt to back its claims with statistical evidence either through knowledge of the census information from the Ministry of Finance which disgracefully is still to be issued despite many promises. Nor did it provide in its press release information from a household or living conditions survey.

Even so, this condition of “largely voluntary” unemployment must have occurred only recently as President Ali has made the claim – without evidence – that his government has created over 50,000 jobs.

While this society remains data poor despite protestations to the contrary and compendia like the census results are withheld from the public, the evidence from the ground speaks of unemployment, underemployment and jobbing to get by. It was one of the reasons why this government introduced an unemployment benefit otherwise known as the 10-day worker and which accounts for thousands of “jobs” in all parts of the country. The cost-of-living feature in this newspaper for 119 weeks – more than two years- carries ample, heartfelt lamentations from persons desperate for jobs but not finding them.

In its concluding statement in September 2023, following its Article IV visit, the IMF had briefly commented on unemployment thusly: “Although there was robust employment growth in the oil, services and construction sectors, the unemployment rate was 12.4 percent in 2022, and staff estimates show that the output gap remains negative.” During his visit here in February 2024, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Kenji Okamura also referred to jobs in a manner that did not recognize the bonanza that has been claimed by this government. “In addition, we discussed with the authorities efforts to develop a large skilled labour force to ensure a balanced growth path with low inflation and opportunities for well-paying jobs throughout the country”, Mr. Okamura said.

While the presence of Cubans and Venezuelans in the construction sector might point in the direction of what the PSC argues, it also has to be examined whether the full range of benefits are being to paid to them and whether this is a factor that enables them to outcompete local workers. Aside from the oil and gas sector, construction, central government and parts of the hospitality sector there is little evidence of significant hiring. Indeed, some sectors such as business process outsourcing have seen contractions. There are large numbers of people who are not finding jobs or do not possess the skills that are required for the jobs which are available. While there is training going on in several ministries it has to be asked: training for what and is there a likelihood of a job at the end of the process?

It is well within the ability of the private sector to commission a large-scale employment survey. It may help to shed light on its most bewildering assertion.