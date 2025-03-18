I’m yet to hear of a single case brought before the courts on infringing the EPA noise management regulations

Dear Editor:

Much has been written in editorials and letter columns of local newspapers about noise emanating from others that affects peoples’ health and wellbeing. While the main culprits in these commentaries are in the business sector operating sound-making devices, I would like to focus here on another source even more egregious, the large capacity motorcycles.

The Environmental Protection (Noise Management) Regulations of 2000 is clear. Anyone operating a vehicle in a public place who, at any time, causes any loud, unnecessary, excessive or unusual noises that is plainly audible at a distance of fifty feet from the vehicle in which or from which it is produced, commits an offence and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than three hundred thousand dollars nor more than seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars and to imprisonment for one year. But enforcement is non-existent. I’m yet to hear of a single case brought before the Courts despite the noise of a motorcycle engine can reach up to 116 decibels given that a level of 85 decibels can cause hearing damage.

Then the Authorities, in their infinite wisdom, built a four-lane highway through the residential area of Conversation Tree creating as is expected, noise, pollution and congestion. And on days such as Sundays, motorcycles can be heard along this highway starting around 4 PM heading for the “watering holes” only to return between 12:30 and 2 AM. with ear-destroying and sleep-depriving noise levels. Laws are ignored with impunity.

Questions remain. Why are these vehicles certified as fit by the GPF when clearly in violation of our laws? The same for vehicles with modified large speaker systems? Why do emergency vehicles operate their sound systems instead of only their light-flashing systems after 11 PM at night when the operation of other sound-making devices like horns, are prohibited? Are our Traffic Officers aware of laws on noise management? Perhaps it’s time for another pre-dawn meeting.

Sincerely,

Louis Holder