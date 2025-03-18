Redirect the GOAL programme to the University of Guyana and other tertiary institutions in the Caribbean

Dear Editor,

Today the daily newspapers carried lists of hundreds of young people who had graduated with various degrees and diplomas after doing online studies from a number of foreign “Universities”. Guyanese people as a whole would normally have felt much joy at so many young people who had advanced in their education; but many felt sadness because their degrees and diplomas were not recognized anywhere in the world as worthwhile qualifications.

The “Universities” granting such qualifications were not universities but the equivalent of technical schools and the course content of the various subjects, in many cases were no higher than Sixth Form levels in Caribbean schools and such so-called graduates could not be employed as doctors, but only as medical assistants or at most, medexes; or could only be employed as skilled carpenters and not engineers. Employers in the Private and Public sectors will not employ such graduates as Professionals and pay them the salaries which go with such posts. Further, these “qualifications” would not be recognized by any traditional university as a basis for further studies. In other words, the “qualifications” are valueless to earn professional salaries, to provide capacity and ability in the workplace, and as a basis to proceed to higher degrees in traditional universities.

At this time of disaster for so many hundreds of young people and their families, there is no time for recrimination or playing the blame game; what is necessary now is immediate corrective action and we suggest the following:

A. Immediately hold up the grant of any further Goal Scholarships.

B. Immediately recruit the help of the University of Guyana to train batches of the most able of the Goal Scholars.

C. While such corrective training is going on, the University must be resourced with equipment, lecturers and buildings to continue the training of the others. A two-year initial span should be given to the corrective action of the first batches of Goal Graduates.

D. Other Caribbean universities should be approached to train the best of the Goal Grads

E. Public and Private Sector employers should consider employing some Goal Grads at subprofessional or lower levels

F. People must refrain from any kind of ridicule of Goal Grads or students. They are ambitious young people who will in time better themselves and many will rise to the highest levels of Society.

G. The Ministry of Education, who were responsible for devising this Goal Scholarship scheme, should apologise and explain that they wished to give the young people of Guyana higher Education as quickly as possible but circumstances disappointed their expectations and they are desperately taking corrective action.

Sincerely,

Paul Validum