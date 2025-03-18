Repatriation is not a bed of roses

Dear Editor,

Moving back to Guyana after two decades was always the plan—at least in theory. Like many in the diaspora, I carried a deep longing for home, imagining a return filled with promise, purpose, and the satisfaction of contributing to my country’s growth. But as reality set in, I quickly realized that repatriation isn’t as romantic as it sounds.

The road back is paved with unexpected challenges—bureaucracy that tests your patience, infrastructured gaps that complicate daily life, and a society that has evolved in ways both familiar and foreign. Yet, beneath these hurdles lies an undeniable opportunity: a chance to be part of Guyana’s transformation.

The Re-migrant Struggle: Why We Need to Talk About It, with the possibility of deportation of Guyanese nationals from the US under the Trump administration.

Many returning Guyanese may find themselves lost in a system that isn’t built to accommodate them. Housing, job placement, business registration, and even basic reintegration services remain unclear or nonexistent. The dream of coming home quickly becomes a balancing act between patriotism and practicality.

But we don’t talk about this enough. We celebrate the idea of returning, yet we overlook the difficulties that lead many to abandon the journey altogether.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst