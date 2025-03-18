Those last drug busts prove that the narco trade never stopped in Guyana

Dear Editor,

It is getting painful. Has been long embarrassing. All mouths are mum. Tight as a drum is the tale. Guyana has gone from Sulphur content to purity content. The former is crude oil; the latter is that other crude stuff that send people bananas. Cocaine is its name, and it’s a thriving game in Guyana. But everybody is looking the other way, hoping the news will go away. The spotlight is being shared, whether the PPP Government likes it or not. Fastest growing economy and probably busiest transshipment point for the powdered packages. It used to be the best kept secret in Guyana. Or so the people with all the power thought, those with the power to lock things down. Well, no more. After all, it is their own people who are arranging, importing, and shipping. Guyana is now on top of the world, and not just for oil developments. There is king cocaine, and it is making a comeback. The question is asked: did it ever go away, stop dead here?

It is a blur of numbers and all hard drugs related. From Trinidad: 182 kilos, it is a cool quarter billion TT$. Before the breath could be exhaled, from West Africa came the news of 6.8 tons of the good stuff. And lest there be a memory lapse, there was the American led Matthews Ridge bust of 4.4 tons. One ton of cocaine is an oilwell gushing like a nonstop geyser. Tankers must keep coming and going. The oil offshore is undersea. The local cocaine trade is underground. Nice symmetry. But everybody in the PPP Government pretending that it doesn’t exist, nothing to worry about. Small potatoes. The US doesn’t think so. While at it, I must wonder what the US thinks of all those hotshot agencies in Guyana. Like CANU. CANU is always cornering and catching a couple of mules with low weight cargo. Nice way to justify existence, to demonstrate that the group is on the job and not dealing. Or looking the other way due to prearrangements. Plus, a little publicity every now and again is good for the constitution.

Yeah. But what about the big shipments involving big people being busted in a big way in other jurisdictions? I think that what is going on is that CANU is all about catching groundhogs and selling them to Guyanese as buffaloes. Meantime, the PPP Government gets a pass for two reasons. Oil is one, attracts all the attention, blinds everyone to what is going onshore. The second is that the PPP Government is on record as toiling energetically for a diversified economy. Clearly, the government is succeeding, but with a difference. Cocaine related activity doesn’t normally feature in Consolidated Fund receipts, or that second monster that goes by the name GDP. Imagine if all the product (cocaine) passing through here were declared (or intercepted), levied an import tax, then slapped with export taxes, and last accounted for by either the Bank of Guyana or the Ministry of Finance, what a world beater Guyana would be. A pity. Because I am thinking that if cocaine work and production are factored into Guyana’s books, there would be no need for borrowing, no deficits, no foreign exchange tightness, and no national debt. There might be no more of that dependency on oil and the slavery of Exxon.

In some people’s books, it is more exciting to be chained to a chemical high than to be enslaved by low royalty and lower spirits, and left to the kind dispensations of Darren Woods and Alistair Routledge. I am playing it safe, dealing occasionally with that Scotsman with a top hat and a rolled-up umbrella. I hear all this chatter about Guyana being the new Oil Capital of the world. It could be in the running also for the leading cocaine city on the planet. Everything that the PPP Government and its senior folks do now makes perfect sense. With the media locked up in the maximum-security block, not a word is seeping out about the many kilos coming and going in all manner of innovative contraptions and ways. As the Yanks like to say: for every boat and kilo interdicted, there is a whole fleet and a year’s supply for the fleshpots of Europe and North America that escaped detection.

Let’s face reality, my fellow Guyanese. The Matthews Ridge bust made here, those earlier ones in Europe (Belgium and Germany, I think) now the one in T&T, and in short order the last one in West Africa, these can’t be the only ones that has Guyana’s fingerprints. In that case, Guyana would have a perfect record of interdiction, if the work of all those foreign cops were to be counted. Doesn’t. So, where does this leave CANU, the GRA, Guyana and the PPP? Check it out. Cocaine country and drug party. Talk about having a ball.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall